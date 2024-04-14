Children’s Hospital party backs clinical expansion

The annual Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser -- a la Carte-- was held April 4 in the spacious Angel One transport hangar.

The hangar, where the hospital's two medical helicopters are kept, was transformed for the garden party-style event with green fabric-draped walls, an abundance of silk and fresh flowers and a floral lighting display projected onto the ceiling. Cocktail tables and lounge areas with pink and green velvet couches and chairs provided a place for guests to taste samples from the more than 20 local restaurants in attendance.

CeCe Martindale was chairwoman of the sold-out event that will help fund the hospital's clinical expansion project. Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry and Slim Chickens were sponsors of the event.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins