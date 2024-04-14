Fort Smith readies $6 million renovation to Creekmore Park pool

FORT SMITH -- The city is starting a nearly $6 million renovation of the 75-year-old Creekmore Park Pool bathhouse and diving well.

The renovation aims to establish Fort Smith as a leading venue for outdoor swim meets, according to a press release. It states the year-round diving well will support high school competitions and training for local groups, including Fort Smith Public Schools, Fort Smith Fire Department and the Army National Guard.

Sara Deuster, city parks director, said in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken last fall the department's capital improvement plan for 2024 includes roughly $6.6 million for the Creekmore Park pool upgrades. She said the projects are all paid for by the city's one-eighth-cent sales tax dedicated for parks.

The press release states the guaranteed maximum price for the project is just under $6 million. Crafton Tull of Fayetteville prepared the final construction specifications, and Beshears Construction Inc. of Fort Smith is the construction manager for the project.

The pool will remain open to the public during the renovation, but on a modified schedule; further details will be announced in May, according to the release.

Josh Buchfink, the city's public relations manager, said demolition began Thursday and the project is expected to be completed in May 2025.

Christina Catsavis, an at-large member of the city Board of Directors, said the design of the facility is very attractive, and she is excited to support such a special and unique project.

"As a survivor of melanoma, I am very excited to see multiple shade structures worked into the design," she said. "At the city, we talk a lot about downtown and Chaffee Crossing, so it is very nice to see an investment of this scale in mid-town right in the heart of Fort Smith."

"The Creekmore Pool and Bathhouse has been in a state of disrepair for many years," At-Large Director Neal Martin said. "We've had comments from swim parents around the state complaining of the dilapidated conditions. This remodel will help our swimming community, our Fire Department, and our local military -- among others -- have a facility they can be proud of."

Geffken said Creekmore is one of the city's most used parks due to its amenities and centralized location. He said the park will see other improvements this year, including replacing deteriorating paths, a new toddler play area, a new train and a tunnel for it that doubles as a storage area.

GET YOUR BATHHOUSE BRICKS

The Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that with demolition having begun, the public has an opportunity to retrieve a brick from the bathhouse. Bricks will remain available on a first-come, first-served basis through April 25 or until they run out.

Guidelines for retrieving a brick are as follows, according to a post on the department's Facebook page:

Bricks may be retrieved only from the designated public access site. This is the only place citizens are permitted to retrieve a brick; do not enter the construction zone.

Individuals wanting a brick must physically retrieve a brick from the designated site. The city will not accept requests to reserve a brick.

The bricks have been taken directly from the bathhouse and will have mortar on them. Citizens are responsible for removing the mortar if desired.

A worker with Beshears Construction saws bricks Thursday as part of a demolition and restoration project at the Creekmore Park Pool in Fort Smith. The City of Fort Smith announced it hired Beshears and Crafton Tull to replace the 75-year-old bathhouse and diving well with a modern bathhouse and covered diving well that will host premier swim meets as a new municipal swimming facility, in addition to improving public facilities. According to the city, the pool will remain open to the public over the summer on a modified schedule while construction continues. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

