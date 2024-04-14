From trickles to torrents, Northwest Arkansas cities contend with water line leaks and breaks as region grows

4 cities responsible for maintaining own systems fed by Beaver Water District

Today at 2:23 a.m.

by Stacy Ryburn

Raymond Graham (from left), Blake Grant, Christian Garmoe and Jordan McDonner, all with the city of Fayetteville Water and Sewer Services, use a hydro excavation truck on Aug. 10 to remove water and debris while repairing a leak in a pressurized water line in the middle of Rocky Crossing in Fayetteville. Cities in Northwest Arkansas face various challenges with their water systems, including topography, acidic soils and contractors accidentally breaking line breaks while digging. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
Staffing, topography and contractors errantly boring into the ground present challenges to Northwest Arkansas cities as they try to maintain the water lines that supply a crucial resource to homes and businesses.

The

