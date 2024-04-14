Gil McRae, director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, said staffers "are hopeful this rescue and rehabilitation of an adult smalltooth sawfish will bring us one step closer to understanding the cause of" the species' die-off.

Sheryl Williams Stapleton, 66, former state House majority leader in New Mexico, pleaded innocent to several federal charges stemming from claims that millions of dollars meant for vocational programs in the Albuquerque school district were diverted to businesses and charities in which she had an interest.

Laura Jordan, 59, former mayor of Richardson, Texas, began serving a six-year sentence for bribery in a federal medium-security prison in Marianna, Fla., according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Sam Armstrong, 18, was sentenced to one year in jail and five years' probation for triggering a bonfire explosion that injured at least 17 people at a backyard gathering Oct. 14, 2022, in Maple Grove, Wis.

Stan McDonald, an attorney and Republican member of the Alabama Ethics Commission, resigned days after making a political contribution, which is illegal for commissioners to do, noting in a statement that his "breach was unintentional but I know it's right to own my actions."

Ramon Garcia, a 33-year-old medical assistant of Philadelphia, faces several charges as more than a dozen patients at urgent care facilities in Montgomery County, Pa., claim that he "took advantage of the trust that patients extend to true medical professionals by assaulting and violating them," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

Keith Berman, 70, of Westlake Village, Calif., was sentenced to seven years in prison for engaging in a scheme to defraud people into investing in his company by claiming he invented a blood test that could detect covid-19 in 15 seconds, federal prosecutors said.

Anthony DeLustro, 64, was charged with murder after investigators said the off-duty police officer shot a man trying to drive away after the two fought in a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Summerville, S.C.

Thad Cooper, 56, of Michigamme Township, Mich., and his dog were rescued from the icy waters of Lake Michigamme in the state's Upper Peninsula, the Marquette County sheriff's office said.