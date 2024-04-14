LIVE! A Music Calendar

LIVE! Music: Levitt AMP Series hosts free Fort Smith concerts

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

B2Wins will perform at 6 p.m. May 16 for the Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series. The free family friendly music series kicks off May 6 with concerts every Thursday through June 6. (Courtesy Photo)
The Walmart AMP isn't the only spot for outdoor music this year.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series kicks off at 6 p.m. May 9 with headliner Genine Latrice Perez and opener Mystique at Riverfront Park right by the Arkansas River.

