LIVE! Music: Levitt AMP Series hosts free Fort Smith concerts

The Walmart AMP isn't the only spot for outdoor music this year.
The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series kicks off at 6 p.m. May 9 with headliner Genine Latrice Perez and opener Mystique at Riverfront Park right by the Arkansas River.
LIVE! A Music Calendar
Levitt AMP Series hosts free Fort Smith concerts
Today at 1:00 a.m.
