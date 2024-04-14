Review turns Perez’s double into milestone HR

NEW YORK -- Salvador Perez hit his milestone 250th home run and Bobby Witt Jr. scored four times to lead the Kansas City Royals to an 11-7 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.

Perez, who won the 2015 World Series MVP when Kansas City beat the Mets in five games, laced a two-run single in the second before hitting a replay-aided two-run home run in the fourth. He was originally credited with an RBI double when Brandon Nimmo got a piece of the ball as he crashed into the left-center-field wall, but the Royals challenged and a review showed the ball rolled over the orange home-run line.

"Means a lot -- super exciting, especially [in] the win," Perez said. "Hopefully many more."

Perez is the sixth Venezuela-born player to hit 250 home runs as well as the 12th primary catcher in big league history to do so.

"It's special for us -- everybody that gets to witness this, day in and day out, the fans in Kansas City have seen it for 13 years now," second-year Royals Manager Matt Quatraro said. "Just to be here everyday and watch somebody like him, as professional as he is, continue to rack up those accolades is really special."

The four-run game was the second of the week for Witt, who also scored four times in Thursday's 13-3 win over the Houston Astros. He just missed scoring a fifth run in the sixth inning Saturday, when Nimmo robbed him of a three-run home run with a leaping catch at the right-center-field wall.

Nick Loftin collected a career-high three RBI as Kansas City improved to 10-5 -- just the seventh time in franchise history the Royals have won at least 10 of their first 15 games.

Alec Marsh (2-0) gave up four runs in five innings.

Pete Alonso hit home runs to left in the third and sixth and finished with three RBI for the Mets, who were trying to get to .500 for the first time this season.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROCKIES 3 Daulton Varsho hit his second career grand slam, Yariel Rodriguez struck out six over 3 2/3 innings in his major league debut and Toronto beat Colorado.

BREWERS 11, ORIOLES 5 Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the fourth inning and Milwaukee slugged its way to another victory over Baltimore. The Brewers have scored 58 runs in their last six games, with at least seven in each of them. That streak ties a franchise record set in 1982 and 1989.

GIANTS 11, RAYS 2 Logan Webb allowed one run over seven innings, Thairo Estrada homered twice and San Francisco cruised past Tampa Bay. Webb (1-1) scattered six hits in his fourth start of the season. The 2023 NL Cy Young Award runner-up lowered his ERA from 4.86 to 3.80.

NATIONALS 3, ATHLETICS 1 MacKenzie Gore tied a career high with 11 strikeouts, CJ Abrams hit an RBI triple and Washington beat Oakland. Gore (2-0) tossed five scoreless innings, throwing 90 pitches and striking out the last five batters he faced. He struck out the side in the fifth before giving way to the bullpen. Nationals pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts. Kyle Finnegan recorded his fifth save of the season.

REDS 5, WHITE SOX 0 Nick Lodolo struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings in his first big league start in almost a year, and Cincinnati beat Chicago . Cincinnati scored five runs in the second against Garrett Crochet, and Lodolo took over from there. The 6-6 left-hander allowed one hit -- Robbie Grossman's infield single leading off the sixth -- and walked one.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 1 Josh Bell homered, Max Meyer (2-0) allowed one run over six innings, and Miami beat Atlanta for its first home win of the season. Bell hit a fly ball off Braves starter Chris Sale that sneaked over the left-field wall of a windy loanDepot in the first inning. It was Bell's second home run of the season.

PHILLIES 4, PIRATES 3 Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off, bases-loaded single in the ninth inning, Kyle Schwarber homered and Philadelphia rallied to beat Pittsburgh. Alec Bohm added an RBI for the Phillies, who moved over .500.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 7, ANGELS 2 Triston Casas hit a long two-run home run in a four-run first inning and Boston cleaned up its season-long defensive problems in a victory over Los Angeles for its first home victory of the season.

YANKEES 3-8, GUARDIANS 2-2 Juan Soto hit a three-run home run and Cody Poteet pitched six solid innings in his debut for New York as the Yankees won 8-2 to sweep a doubleheader over Cleveland and continue one of the strongest starts in their storied history. New York took the opener 3-2. The Yankees are 12-3 for the seventh time and first since 2003, when they made one of their 40 trips to the World Series. They're 8-1 on the road.

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with DJ Stewart (29) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gestures after hitting an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit the wall trying to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Kansas City Royals' Garrett Hampson (2) celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (16) after scoring off an an RBI single hit by Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



New York Mets' Pete Alonso, left, high-fives a young fan before the start of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

