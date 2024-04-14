Under the Big Top

The 2024 Central Arkansas Heart Ball was held April 6 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center.

Tammie and Mark Davis served as co-chairmen of the event that began with a cocktail reception followed by dinner, a program and the presentation of the Central Arkansas Sweethearts.

The evening, which had the theme "Big Top. Big Impact" also included entertainment by Arkansas Circus Arts and KC and The Hit Parade and live and silent auctions. Donna Terrell served as emcee.

Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, received the Worthen-Cornett Award and Leslie Bennett was the featured Open Your Heart survivor. Sweetheart Kaitlyn Lutgen was presented with the Sotomora Service Award and the Alison Justiss Sweetheart Scholarship.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins