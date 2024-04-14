Weather aids Russian forces’ new drive

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's military chief on Saturday warned that the battlefield situation in the industrial east has "significantly worsened in recent days," as warming weather allowed Russian forces to launch a fresh push along several stretches of the more than 620-mile front line.

In an update on the Telegram messaging app, Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyy said that Moscow had "significantly" ramped up its assaults since President Vladimir Putin extended his nearly quarter-century rule in a preordained election last month that saw anti-war candidates barred from the ballot and independent voices silenced in a Kremlin-backed media blockade.

According to Syrskyy, Russian forces have been "actively attacking" Ukrainian positions in three areas of the eastern Donetsk region, near the cities of Lyman, Bakhmut and Pokrovsk, and beginning to launch tank assaults as drier, warmer spring weather has made it easier for heavy vehicles to move across previously muddy terrain.

"Despite significant losses, the enemy is intensifying its efforts by using new units (equipped with) armored vehicles, thanks to which it periodically achieves tactical success," Syrskyy said.

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson on Saturday confirmed the capture of a village that had been the site of fierce fighting for close to eighteen months. Analysts from Ukraine's non-governmental Deep State group, which tracks front-line developments, had reported on Russia's takeover of Pervomaiske, some 28 miles southeast of Pokrovsk, in the early hours of Thursday.

On Saturday, the group said in a Telegram update that Moscow's forces had also taken Bohdanivka, another eastern village close to the city of Bakhmut, where the war's bloodiest battle raged for nine months until it fell to Russia last May. Ukraine's Defense Ministry shortly afterwards denied that Bohdanivka had been captured, and said "intense fighting" continued there.

Also on Saturday, Germany announced that it will deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, days after Russian missiles and drones on Thursday struck infrastructure and power facilities across several regions, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power, in what private energy operator DTEK described as one of the most powerful attacks this year. The German Defense Ministry said it would "begin the handover" of the Patriot system immediately, without providing a precise timeline.

In an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had discussed the "massive" Russian air attacks on civilian energy infrastructure with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, and declared that Berlin will "stand unbreakably by Ukraine's side."

In Ukraine's Russian-occupied south, a local Kremlin-installed official blamed Kyiv for a shelling attack that killed 10 people, including children, in a town in the southern Zaporizhzhia region the previous day.

The Tokmak municipal administration reported on Telegram that the shelling struck three apartment blocks Friday evening. Five people were pulled alive from the rubble and 13 people were hospitalized, according to the Kremlin-installed regional head Yevhen Balitsky. It was not immediately possible to verify his claims.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a Russian drone on Saturday dropped explosives on an ambulance that had been called out to a village near the front-line city of Kupiansk, wounding its 58-year-old driver, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov reported. His claim could not be independently verified.