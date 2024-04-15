Arkansas Tobacco Control agents seize 27,940 packs of untaxed contraband cigarettes, cash

Agents seized 27,940 packs of untaxed contraband cigarettes valued at more than $243,000 along with $4,142 in cash, Arkansas Tobacco Control said Monday.

The 27,940 packs represent the second-largest seizure in Tobacco Control's history, the state agency said. The largest took place in October 2023, when agents seized 32,671 packs of untaxed cigarettes during a traffic stop near Carlisle.

There are more than 5,200 active tobacco permits in Arkansas, according to Trent Minner, who leads the Regulatory Division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Arkansas Tobacco Control is a division of the state Finance and Administration agency's regulatory team.

In this latest seizure, a Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agent stopped a semi-truck and trailer on Interstate 40 near Lonoke on Wednesday.

After a search, authorities seized the cigarettes and cash and arrested the driver, 35 year-old Emile Bangoura of Atlanta, Ga. Bangoura is at the Lonoke County jail, where he faces charges of Possession of Untaxed Tobacco, according to Arkansas Tobacco Control.



