Arkansas legislative auditors release findings into purchase of $19,000 lectern by Sanders office

Today at 4:41 p.m.

by Neal Earley

Legislative Auditor Roger Norman (left) and the lectern identified by the Sanders administration as costing $19,029.25 are shown in Little Rock in these 2023 file photos. Norman was attending a meeting of the Arkansas Legislative Audit Committee on Oct. 12, 2023, and the lectern was displayed in the Governor's Conference Room at the state Capitol on Sept. 26, 2023. (Left, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford; right, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Legislative auditors have released their findings after a months-long investigation into the purchase of a $19,000 lectern by the governor's office that has been at the center of controversy and widespread speculation since the purchase was revealed through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approved the audit in October after state Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr., R-Texarkana, requested the investigation after it was revealed the lectern was purchased in June and paid for with a state credit card.

The Republican Party of Arkansas has since reimbursed the state $19,029.25 for the purchase.

Records show the governor's office purchased the lectern from Beckett Events LLC, of Arlington, Va., paying $18,475 for a lectern and a custom travel case. The state also was charged a $554.25 a credit card processing fee.

Alexa Henning, a spokeswoman for Sanders, has said the purchase of the lectern with a state credit card was an "accounting error."

Legislative auditors finished a draft report in March and awaited for response from the governor's office.

The Legislative Joint Auditing Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the findings of the report and to question legislative auditors about their investigation into the purchase.

Matt Campbell, a Little Rock attorney and author of the Blue Hog Report blog, was the the first to report the on the podium's purchase, releasing a photo of a state credit card statement on social media that read "Do you want to know things like "Sarah Sanders inexplicably paid nearly $20k to Beckett Productions LLC in mid-June? Her Anti-Transparency bill would prevent you from knowing that."


