In the News

Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., a 60-year-old anesthesiologist from Dallas, was convicted for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at the surgical center he worked at, leading to the death of a co-worker and several cardiac emergencies for other patients, according to prosecutors.

Edward Caban, the police commissioner of New York City, said the two officers involved in the 2019 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Kawaski Trawick will not face internal discipline.

Maxwell Anderson, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, was charged Friday in the slaying of a woman whose leg was found separate from her body at Warnimont Park along the Lake Michigan shore in Cudahy, Wis.

Denise Lodge, a 64-year-old woman from Goffstown, N.H., and wife of a former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, pleaded guilty to a federal charge after selling and shipping stolen human body parts from Harvard and an Arkansas mortuary.

Anthony Carter Jr., a 20-year-old from Tunica, was charged with four counts of capital murder in the November 2023 deaths of a man, woman and unborn child in a shooting while another person died after the car crashed in Robinsonville, Miss.

Avery Rosario, a Marine private first class in Southern California, no longer faces sex crimes charges after being accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks last summer.

Kat Bruce, founder of the U.K. environmental startup NatureMetrics, is set to take part in a 2,000-mile row around Great Britain as part of the GB Row Challenge starting June 9 while taking a rowboat set to carry gear for sampling ocean microplastic, a microphone for detecting shipping and wildlife noises and a sea-surface thermometer.

Courtney Pandolfi, a 44-year-old woman from Garden Grove, Calif., with several arrests related to driving under the influence, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for a 2020 crash that killed a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Jean Carlos Zarzuela, a 30-year-old homeless New York City man, was arrested after punching a 9-year-old girl in the face days after being released without bail after he was imprisoned for punching a 54-year-old woman on April 4.