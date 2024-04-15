Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau names mobile visitor center

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau's mobile visitor center has a new name -- Pebbles.

The bureau, the marketing organization for the city of Little Rock, said the mobile visitor center's name is a play on words for Little Rock and inspired by an acronym. Little Rock resident Tamarha Walker suggested Pebbles, which stands for Promote Every Bit of Big Little Rock Excitement.

Officials unveiled the mobile visitor's center -- a Ford van (pricetag: $141,628) emblazoned with the city's "Big on Little Rock" marketing slogan and featuring a television that pops out from the back and a window where pedestrians could pick up pamphlets or presumably speak to someone inside the vehicle -- in February.

The bureau held a naming contest and received more than 200 responses. A committee narrowed the choices to 10 finalists and bureau staff employees voted for the final choice.

As the winner, the bureau presented Walker with a Little Rock Staycation package, which included a hotel night and gift certificate to a local restaurant.

"Pebbles is such a fun name," said convention bureau President and Chief Executive Officer Gina Gemberling, in a news release to announce the naming. "We knew from the start that we wanted the mobile visitor center to have a distinct personality that reflects all that makes Little Rock the perfect leisure travel destination."

Pebbles will serve as a roving billboard and ambassador to promote Little Rock, the convention bureau said in its news release. Outside Little Rock, the mobile center will gather data to market Little Rock as a destination to potential visitors. And, in Little Rock, the unit will gather visitor profile data such as origin, length of stay, and attractions and locations visited. The convention bureau said the information will help develop more marketing strategies.

Jim Keet, chairman of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, which is the governing body of the convention bureau, spoke about the mobile center during its unveiling in February.

The former legislator and a prominent business executive in the restaurant and hospitality industry called the mobile center "another tool in our arsenal to achieve our mission to showcase Little Rock as a vibrant destination -- rich in culture, history and opportunities."