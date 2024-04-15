HOCKEY

Ducks sign NCAA's top scorer

Cutter Gauthier, who scored the most goals in the NCAA in the last 25 years during Boston College's run to the Frozen Four, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Gauthier is likely to make his NHL debut on Thursday when the Ducks wrap up their season at Vegas. Gauthier's rights were acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Gauthier was the fifth overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft. Flyers General Manager Danny Briere said in January he traded Gauthier because he wouldn't sign, train or even communicate with Philadelphia. Gauthier's 38 goals are tied with Ryan Potulny, who played for Minnesota in 2005-06, for most by a collegiate player in the last 25 seasons. The center also led the NCAA in game-winning goals (10), was second in points (65) and tied for second in power-play goals (13).

Canada wins world title in OT

Danielle Serdachny converted a rebound in front 5:16 into overtime for a power-play goal and Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women's world hockey championship gold medal game in Utica, N.Y. Canada won its tournament-leading 13th gold medal and did so on U.S. soil in central New York, a year after the Americans won their 10th tournament outside of Toronto. Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, Julia Gosling also scored, while Erin Ambrose and Emily Clark had shots bank into the net off U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey. Ann-Renee Desbiens finished with 19 saves, including kicking out her left skate to stop Harvey's wrap-around attempt 2:40 into the overtime. Harvey and Laila Edwards had a goal and assist for the Americans who finished the tournament 6-1. Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Alex Carpenter also scored for the U.S. Serdachny's goal came with 2 seconds left in a too-many-players penalty issued to the U.S. Erin Ambrose's shot from the left circle was stopped by Aerin Frankel, before Serdachny swept the loose puck into the net. Frankel, who set the single tournament record with four shutouts, finished with 24 saves. Earlier in the day, Petra Nieminen scored the decisive shootout goal, and Finland defeated the Czech Republic 3-2 to win its 14th bronze medal -- and first since 2021.

BASEBALL

KC's Perez hurt in collision

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez left Sunday's game against the New York Mets with injuries to his left groin and hip following a fourth-inning collision at home plate with Starling Marte. Marte attempted to tag up and score on Tyrone Taylor's lineout to left. MJ Melendez's throw beat Marte, who slid and appeared to hit Perez in his midsection. Perez held on to the ball for the final out but was slow to get up as Marte and Royals pitcher Cole Hamels bent over him before a Kansas City athletic trainer arrived. Perez walked off the field slowly and was replaced by Freddy Fermin in the bottom of the fifth. Perez was 3 for 9 in the weekend series, hitting his 250th home run in Saturday's 11-7 win.

FOOTBALL

Ward hired at Arizona State

Arizona State has hired former Pittsburgh Steelers star Hines Ward as wide receivers coach. "I am truly honored to join Arizona State University football as wide receivers coach," Ward said in a statement on Sunday. "It's an incredible opportunity to share my passion for the game with a group of talented young men and help them reach their full potential.." Ward replaces Ra'Shaad Samples, who left to become associate head coach and wide receivers coach at Oregon. Ward played for the Steelers from 1998-2011, winning two Super Bowls. He was the MVP of the Super Bowl in 2005 after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks. Ward had 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns during his career, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl. After his playing career, he had stints as Florida Atlantic's receivers coach, was an offensive assistant for the New York Jets and the head coach of the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas last year.