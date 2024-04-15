Trump bashes N.Y. prosecutors at rally

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a "communist show trial" begins today.

"I will be forced to sit fully gagged. I'm not allowed to talk. They want to take away my constitutional right to talk," said Trump, who has been barred from publicly discussing potential witnesses and jurors but not the judge or prosecutors.

"I'm proud to do it for you," Trump told a crowd in northeast Pennsylvania. "Have a good time watching."

Trump spoke as Israel was fighting off a retaliatory drone attack from Iran that threatened to tip into a regional war in the Middle East. After a short mention of the attack, which he claimed wouldn't have happened if he were president, Trump turned to an extended tirade against his own legal troubles.

He went after Judge Juan Merchan, whom he called "corrupt," and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, declaring himself a victim of Democrats bent on blocking his return to the White House.

Trump is navigating four separate criminal prosecutions while running to avenge his loss to President Joe Biden, creating an unprecedented swirl of legal and political chaos.

Jury selection starts today in New York in his trial where he is charged with seeking during his 2016 campaign to bury stories about extramarital affairs by arranging hush money payments.

It will be the first criminal trial ever of a former U.S. president. And it will limit Trump's availability on the campaign trail, though he is expected to speak to the media after court often and has for months raised funds and campaigned on the felony charges he faces.

Trump spoke at the Schnecksville Fire Hall in Lehigh County, where a long line formed outward three hours before Trump's planned appearance. It was Trump's third visit this year to the vital swing state, one that could decide who wins this year's presidential race. He also planned to attend a fundraiser in nearby Bucks County before the event.

Pennsylvania is a critical battleground in the rematch between Trump and Biden, with both candidates expected to visit the state frequently through November. Trump flipped the state to the Republican column in 2016 but lost it four years after to Biden, who was born in the northeast city of Scranton and has long talked about his roots in the city. Biden plans to deliver a major address Tuesday in Scranton on tax fairness.

Bob Dippel, 69, retired after working as a chief financial officer for several small businesses. He said he didn't think the upcoming trial "would matter too much" to independent voters because "people are starting to see the mockery being made" of the legal system.

Biden has argued Trump's claims about losing the 2020 election are dangerous for the country. He has said Trump poses a fundamental threat to democracy and U.S. alliances abroad -- rhetoric that Trump has argued applies to Biden.

"We're going to win in the biggest landslide in history, because we're the ones who are fighting to save our democracy and Joe Biden is a demented tyrant," Trump said.

Iran's attack on Israel, in apparent retaliation for a strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus that killed 12 people, may once again push foreign policy and the Middle East into the center of the presidential campaign.

It marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, where officials have vowed to strike Iran directly in response to any attack from Iranian soil.