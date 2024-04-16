Arkansas Senate OKs State House expenses measure

Today at 6:14 p.m.

by Michael R. Wickline

Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, speaks on Thursday, March 2, 2023, during the House session at the state Capitol in Little Rock.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved an appropriation for fiscal session expenses for the House for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send House Bill 1001 to the governor.

The bill includes $803,330 for maintenance, operations and expenses; $100,000 for salaries of employees; and $28,500 for personal services matching.

Last week, state Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, said the bill allows for fiscal session expenses and hasn’t changed from a similar bill a year ago.


