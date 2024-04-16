Arkansas State Police investigating fatal accident that killed 4 adults, 2 minors

Arkansas State Police are investigating an accident that killed four adults and two minors on Monday in Clay County, authorities said. A seventh person was injured in the wreck.

Troopers are investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Corning, near the intersection of Arkansas 135 and U.S. 62, a news release from the state police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and a SUV, the release stated.

"Four adults and two minors were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Clay County Coroners' Office. Autopsies will be conducted at the Arkansas State Crime Lab to verify the identities of the deceased," the release said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Traffic on U.S. 62 was rerouted for more than six hours, according the release.