Bryant battles back, downs Sheridan

BRYANT -- Defending Class 6A softball state champion Bryant built a reputation of never quitting during last season's title run and the Lady Hornets brought back flashes of that oMonday night.

Sheridan scored five runs in the first inning, but the Lady Hornets limited the damage from there to set up the comeback. Bryant scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a two-run game. The Lady Hornets added five runs in the sixth as Bryant completed the comeback to take down previously undefeated Sheridan 8-6 at Lady Hornet Field.

The victory was Bryant's 25th consecutive over an in-state opponent.

Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said her team did not flinch following the disastrous first inning.

"I told them that we have been hit in the mouth before and come back from it so they know what it feels like to do it," Dreher said.

Sheridan (19-1) added an insurance run at the top of the sixth, but the lead the Lady 'Jackets had possessed throughout the game would not last much longer as Bryant (20-2) would score runs on four straight at-bats during the bottom half of the inning.

Kallee Nichols got on base via a one-out single and Leah Hicks walked on the next at-bat. Then the Lady Hornets really got rolling immediately after Sheridan made a pitching change. An RBI single by Payton Stueart brought Nichols home, then a triple from Makenleigh Easterwood scored Hicks and Stueart to tie the game at 6-6.

Easterwood scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly from Aly White, then Easterwood's sister, Makaila, folowed with a solo home run to left field.

Stueart led Bryant at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

"We have been more offensive in the middle to the end of games this year," Dreher said. "I told them to just believe it was going to happen and they did. They were patient and I felt like we had some good at-bats, so that was big."

Despite giving up the lead and a chance to upset the defending 6A champions on their home field, Sheridan Coach Scott Hoffman gave his team the ultimate praise.

"I hate to lose," Hoffman said as he briefly paused to gather his thoughts. "In 17 years of coaching high school softball, this is probably the proudest I have ever been of a group after a loss. The stands were packed, it was a sell-out game. We jumped them early, then they came storming back as we knew they would and we fought right until the end."

Skylar Sterritt, Sheridan's leadoff batter, beat out a short hopper to third base on the game's opening at-bat. Mary Lem responded with a single on the following at-bat with a fly ball to center field that scored Sterritt.

The Lady 'Jackets scored three more runs in as many at-bats during the first inning and ended up flipping the batting rotation before Bryant recorded the final out. Sterritt finished 3 for 3, including a double and scored two runs, while Lem was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Hoffman reiterated his respect for Bryant, as well as the fight his team showed after getting run off their home field by the Lady Hornets in 2023.

"To me, that looked like the best two teams in Arkansas out there today going at it," Hoffman said. "Credit to Bryant, man. Last year they came to our place and we were intimidated. They beat us 12-0 in five innings: We did not compete and we laid down when they got ahead. We just challenged the kids [tonight] that you have to believe in yourself."