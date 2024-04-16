Guardians romp past Red Sox, damper Patriots’ Day festivities

BOSTON -- Will Brennan hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-0 on Monday in Boston's traditional Patriots' Day game.

Jose Ramirez and Gabriel Arias each added an RBI double for Cleveland, which has started 8-2 on the road.

Wearing their white jerseys with red letters that read "Boston" across the front, which was inspired by the first game back after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the Red Sox were held to three hits.

Boston left fielder Tyler O'Neill had to leave the game in the eighth after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow pop up.

"He has a big gash here," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said while pointing at his forehead, talking about O'Neill. "He got eight stitches. He's going through the concussion protocol, hopefully everything's fine."

Cora said Devers told him he feels fine, but would go through concussion protocol.

Making his season debut after starting on the injured list due to a viral illness, Guardians starter Xzavion Curry held the Red Sox to two singles over five innings.

"It's tough to get the body going for an 11 a.m. game," Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt said. "He was hungry for the start. We could have started at 6 this morning and I think he would have been ready to go."

The 25-year-old right-hander was isolated in the team's hotel in spring training for days and lost 15 pounds. He looked ready to go for the 11:13 a.m. Eastern first pitch after a pair of minor-league rehab starts, where he posted a 1.29 ERA with 8 strikeouts over 7 innings.

"Actually, when I had a rehab start I had to pitch during the day," Curry said. "I kind of like pitching during the day because I can wake up and I'm right at it. I don't have to let my mind ponder how the game's going to go. I can wake up and kind of get to it."

Brennan hooked his homer around the Pesky Pole in right off reliever Greg Weissert. Brennan Bernardino (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Tim Herrin (1-0) worked two innings of hitless relief for the win.

Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu made a leaping, over-the-shoulder catch before he tumbled into the base of the bullpen wall on Ramirez's fly ball in the first inning.

Boston has been scheduled to play on Patriots' Day in Fenway Park every year since 1959. The game is played in conjunction with the running of the Boston Marathon that passes through Kenmore Square, which is a block behind the Green Monster and about a mile from the finish line.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford struck out 6 over 5 2/3 scoreless, giving up 2 hits.

"Some guys that are scuffling right now, but we should be OK," Cora said about his team's offense.

Boston Red Sox's Cutter Crawford pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Cleveland Guardians' Xzavion Curry pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran makes the catch on the fly out by Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Former New England Patriots NFL football player Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball instead of throwing it during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Former New England Patriots NFL football player Rob Gronkowski reacts after spiking the ball instead of throwing it during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Former New England Patriots NFL football player Rob Gronkowski, right, reacts with Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck, left, after spiking the ball instead of throwing it during the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu, right, steals second base as Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio gets the late throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

