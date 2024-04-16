Hogs among leaders for Duke basketball transfer

Arkansas is reportedly one of the schools leading for the services of Duke transfer guard Jeremy Roach.

Veteran basketball reporter Adam Zagoria reports Arkansas, Kentucky and St John’s are among the leaders for Roach

Roach, 6-2, 180 pounds, averaged 14 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season while shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range and 84.4% from the free-throw line.

He had 22 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists in an 80-75 loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville. He hit 7 of 13 from the field, hit his only three-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws.

A team captain for the past two seasons, Roach passed 1,000 points in his career against Arizona this season.

A McDonald’s All-American in 2020 out of St. Paul VI in Leesburg, Va., Roach was a 5-star recruit and the No. 4 point guard and the No. 18 overall prospect in the nation.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.