Ivisic, Wildcats’ big man, commits to Hogs, Calipari

Former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic verbally committed to University of Arkansas men's basketball coach John Calipari on Monday.

He reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 13. Joe Tipton of On3.com was first to report Ivisic's commitment.

Ivisic, 7-2, 234 pounds, of Vodice, Croatia, played the second half of the season for the Wildcats after being declared eligible on Jan. 20. He averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in a 11 minutes per game this season.

He posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter, after news broke about his commitment.

"Today I met with [Kentucky Coach Mark] Pope and I had a great meeting with him, He's an amazing guy and a great coach and he will do big things here! After our conversation I informed him that I will not be returning to Kentucky.

"Big Blue Nation, my amazing teammates, I love you and this has been the best experience a kid from Croatia could ask for coming to the US. You took me as one of your own since the first moment and the love just grew.! From the billboard countless other things you've done to show love. I mean, come on. Who does that?

"I will forever be grateful for that and it will have a special place in my heart.

"With all that being said, I made the lifetime decision to come to college for a few reasons. Main ones to win national championship and go to the NBA. Monumental part of that decision was coach Cal, and no one does both of those at the same time than him. That's why I'm excited to announce that I an committing to coach Cal and Arkansas Razorbacks!

"Woo Pig Sooie!!!"

There was talk of him entering the NBA Draft after his first game for the Wildcats on Jan. 20. He scored 13 points and had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks in 16 minutes of play in a 105-96 win over Georgia. He hit 5 of 7 field goals and 3 of 4 three-point shots.

Ivisic had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, an assist and a steal in a 111-102 win over Arkansas on March 2 in Lexington, Ky.

On3.com rates Ivisic as the No. 37 player in the transfer portal.

Ivisic, who turns 21 in August, averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for Croatia while shooting 34% from three-point range.

Because he was an international prospect, he wasn't rated by the four major recruiting services in the 2023 class.

Ivisic is the first commitment for Calipari as the Arkansas head coach.