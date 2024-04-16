100 years ago

April 16, 1924

Word was received here last night of the death of Mrs. Jennie Milstead, mother of L. C. Milstead, formerly editorial writer for the Gazette, in Kansas City, Mo. Mrs. Milstead succumbed to injuries suffered in an automobile accident in which her son was injured slightly. Mrs. Milstead and her son left Little Rock late last winter after two years spent in the city. Mrs. Milstead, an unusually brilliant woman, for years had engaged in Chautauqua work. The family home was in Missouri, near Kansas City and she had traveled over a large portion of the Southwest.

50 years ago

April 16, 1974

EUDORA -- Fire at Eudora High School Monday did an estimated $400,000 damage to the three-story brick structure, officials said. No injury was reported. The fire apparently began on the third floor in a storeroom for old books, a fire department spokesman said. He called the structure a total loss. Tom Vinters, the school's principal, said classes would be suspended until a temporary classroom could be found.

25 years ago

April 16, 1999

BENTONVILLE -- A monument honoring three fallen sheriff's deputies was unveiled Thursday at a grand-opening ceremony for the new $16.9 million Benton County jail in Bentonville. About 75 people, including area mayors, police chiefs and government officials, attended the "cuff-cutting" ceremony at the 500-bed jail at 1301 S.W. 14th St. "We wanted to do something a little different than a ribbon cutting," a smiling Sheriff Andy Lee said, referring to the handcuffs draped across the jail entrance that were clipped in half with a metal cutter. Three areas within the 100,355-square-foot jail were dedicated to three people at the Thursday's ceremony, which began with gusty winds outside at the jail entrance and wrapped up with self-guided tours inside. Lee called relatives of the three fallen deputies to stand near the marble monument before it was unveiled at the jail entrance. The monument is engraved with the names of Deputies Edward Dean Rose, Richard Scott Owen and Kenneth Wade Holland.

10 years ago

April 16, 2014

An elementary school was locked down during the arrest of a robbery suspect late Tuesday morning. Working on information obtained from a pair of recent convenience-store stickups, Little Rock detectives went to a home at 7525 Shady Grove Road shortly before 11 a.m. in search of Darius Johnson. Police notified nearby Chicot Elementary School, located at 11100 Chicot Road, of the operation, and the school initiated a voluntary lockdown, according to department officials. The department's SWAT team was called, but by 11:15 a.m. they were called off when Johnson, 18, surrendered to officers at the house. The lockdown was called off by 11:40 a.m. Johnson was charged with two counts of theft of property, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. He is being held in the Pulaski County jail.