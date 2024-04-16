Scheffler calm, cool, collected at Augusta

It was the Masters and it was like a LeRoy Neiman painting.

The blazing colors with a theme of greatness and underlying truth about the game of golf.

While only select few are good enough to make a living playing golf, everyone faces the same issues.

Golf is as mentally challenging as it is physically.

The 2024 Masters presented four faces, one jubilant in Scott Scheffler; one disappointed, Ludvig Aberg; one gone, Jordan Spieth; and one grand master fading fast, Tiger Woods.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, won his second Masters in three years and brings his total wins to 10 in the past 26 months. Comparisons have already begun to Woods.

He was quiet and deadly serious all four days, especially the final day when he pulled away, shooting 68 on Sunday to win by four strokes over Aberg.

Scheffler, who played played golf and basketball in high school at Highland Park in Dallas, and his wife Meredith are expecting their first child. When that subject came up, he showed more emotion than he had the entire week.

He has said the minute she goes into labor, he's out of any tournament and on the way to the hospital.

At one point Sunday, he and Aberg were tied. But a double bogey on No. 11, when Aberg hit it into a pond, would be his undoing, although he won over the crowd as he fought back to shoot a 69 and finish second.

He was smiling and friendly the entire time.

His was the newest face at the Masters, having turned professional less than a year ago.

The native of Eslov, Sweden, played his college golf in Texas like Scheffler and Spieth, but a little further west of the University of Texas at Texas Tech.

Many, though, took an interest in him last year in the Ryder Cup, when he and Viktor Hovland scored a 9 and 7 win over Scheffler and reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, setting new record for largest margin of victory.

Just nine years ago, Spieth captured the hearts of America when he won the Masters and celebrated with his sister Ellie, who is disabled. The story spilled out about his devotion to her.

Spieth was 21 when he won the Masters, second-youngest player in history, only to Tiger Woods.

Spieth hasn't won a tournament since 2022 and missed the cut last week. Yet, at 30 he's a long way from being finished and his game is much like Scheffler's.

Last, but never least was the toll of walking more than 30,000 yards (approximately 17 miles) in four days on the 48-year-old Woods was obvious. On one hand, it is sad to watch a man who for more than a decade dominated the game and was a major threat for another decade, but on the other he is an inspiration for perspiration.

Some consider him the Greatest Of All Time.

He made the cut for a record 24th time, having last won the Masters in 2019, but shortly after had his fifth back operation.

He had won 15 major event,s but in 2021 he was in a car wreck and shattered one of his legs. He promised he would be back, and he is, but he struggles at times in walking a course, especially uphills.

Sunday he shot a 77 to finish at 304, 16 over, his highest score ever. He was last.

Yet, he finished what he started.

If youth is wasted on the young, it wasn't obvious last week during the Masters.

Scheffler, Aberg and Spieth are private people, but the two UT graduates are great ambassadors for the PGA and while the organization has given up too much to LIV, the game is in good hands.

Tiger Woods may not have totally left, but golf is in a better place than he found it.