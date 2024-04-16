State Senate expenses appropriation zips through Senate

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved the Senate operations appropriation for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 1 to the House of Representatives for further action.

SB1 authorizes up to 15 Senate regular employees, two temporary or part-time employees and an appropriation of $2.8 millon for personal services and operating expenses of the Senate’s staff in fiscal year 2025.

Among other things, the measure includes an up to $700,000 appropriation for computerization of the legislative process in the Senate and an up to $700,000 appropriation for construction, improvements, renovations and equipping of the Senate facilities and other purposes of the Senate.

Sen. Breanna Davis, R-Russellville, said the bill hasn’t changed from a similar bill a year ago.



