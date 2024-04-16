VA regional office set for virtual claims clinic

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' regional office will hold a virtual claims clinic on April 25.

Veterans can reserve a time slot from 4-6 p.m. in Arkansas by calling (501) 370-3829 no later than April 24, the agency said.

During the virtual appointment, veterans may speak with staff for help with questions about claims for VA benefits, including PACT Act benefits, existing VA benefits claims and help with filing new claims.

PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, a federal law enacted in 2022 that expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era and post-9/11 era.

VA regional offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents, according to the federal agency.

This includes disability compensation, survivor's benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education and training, vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance, life insurance coverage and home loan guaranties.

VA disability compensation pay offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse.