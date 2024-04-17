FAYETTEVILLE -- That Baum-Walker magic was at it again late Tuesday.

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks overcame a seven-run deficit and walked off Texas Tech 9-8 to extend their home winning streak to 24 games before a delirious crowd of 9,770 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Pinch hitter Nolan Souza lifted a fly ball to to deep right field with no outs and the bases loaded and Jared Sprague-Lott tagged up to score the winning run.

The University of Arkansas (31-5) snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 26-1 at home this season.

The Red Raiders (26-12) gifted Arkansas its winning rally against Parker Hutyra (4-1). Sprague-Lott reached on a fielding error to start the inning, then Hutyra seemed indecisive on Wehiwa Aloy's tapper to the mound, then slipped and threw a bouncer to second base, and the potential force out was not fielded cleanly.

"It looked like he was going to run or throw the ball to first base and then realized 'I need to throw to second base,' then kind of slipped, threw the ball," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "And there you go. That's a recipe for a disaster. ... We did just enough that inning to punch in a run."

Hutyra got ahead of Ben McLaughlin but hit him with a pitch to load the bases and set up Souza's game winner.

Texas Tech exploded for six runs in the second inning to seize early control. Arkansas faced its biggest deficit of the season by trailing 7-0 in the top of the fourth before mounting a big comeback.

Texas Tech broke a 7-7 tie on Will McEntire's first pitch of the night in the seventh inning as Austin Green yanked a ball off the top of the right-field wall for his fifth home run.

Arkansas got the run back in the bottom of the eighth, which began with Jayson Jones' double to the left-field wall for his second two-bagger of the night. Pinch runner Ty Wilmsmeyer went to third base on a wild pitch and then Will Edmunson walked.

Right-hander Jacob Rogers rallied to strike out Peyton Holt. The Red Raiders, with three infielders on the right side, tried to turn a double play on Peyton Stovall's ground ball to second, but the junior beat the relay to first base as Wilmsmeyer scored for an 8-8 tie.

Green went 5 for 5 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored for the Red Raiders to raise his average to .342.

McLaughlin had a home run among his three hits to lead the Razorbacks' 10-hit attack.

Designated hitter Jack Wagner went 2 for 2 and reached base on all four of his plate appearances with two singles, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Gabe Gaeckle (2-2), the sixth Arkansas pitcher, took the win by notching five outs and allowing only one hit. The Hogs' bullpen of Christian Foutch, Gage Wood, Parker Coil, McEntire and Gaeckle combined to strike out 12 batters and allowed 2 runs on 7 hits in the last 7 innings.

"The bullpen was amazing tonight, and they just did a great job, everyone we brought in there," Van Horn said.

Texas Tech Coach Tim Tadlock did not conduct a postgame interview.

The Red Raiders chased Ben Bybee with a big second inning. Austin Green led off the frame with a single, and with one out Cade McGee fouled off three consecutive pitches before getting one in his wheelhouse, which he cranked over the left-field fence for a 2-0 lead.

Then TJ Pompey, Tracer Lopez, Dylan Maxey and Gavin Kash all hit singles, the last two scoring a run each, to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.

"They just got after Bybee," Van Horn said. "I mean, bottom line, they hit everything he threw in the second inning."

Foutch relieved and Kash stole second, then Gage Harrelson walked to load the bases. Third baseman Sprague-Lott threw home with a nice pick on Kevin Bazzell's ground ball to get the second out and put Foutch on the brink of escaping. However, Green's sinking line drive to right eluded the diving Edmunson for a two-round double to cap the six-run uprising.

The Red Raiders' big inning equaled the six runs posted by Auburn on March 23 as the most allowed in an inning by the Razorbacks this season.

Texas Tech made it 7-0 in the fourth inning, which opened with Kash's leadoff double to left field off Wood.

The next two Red Raiders were retired on a strikeout and ground ball before Green hit a chopper to shortstop on which Aloy had to reset his grip before firing to first. Green beat it by a fraction for an infield RBI single.

Arkansas had trouble squaring up the gangly lefty Zach Erdman, who wriggled out of jams in the second and fourth innings by allowing just one run despite having five runners on base.

Sprague-Lott led off the Arkansas fourth with a walk and McLaughlin's double chased him to third. Jack Wagner followed with an RBI single to make it 7-1 before Hudson White grounded into a double play.

Jones hit a towering shot to the base of the center field wall for a double, then Edmunson was hit by a pitch. Holt greeted lefty reliever Hudson Luce with a ringing RBI single to left, then Stovall worked a walk to load the bases.

The rally lost a little steam when Sprague-Lott grounded into a 5-3 double play, scoring Edmunson. However, Aloy hit a high-fly double to short left to score Stovall and make it 7-4. McLaughlin's opposite-field home run to left, his seventh, got the Razorbacks within a run and they weren't done.

Wagner walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. The former Texas Tech catcher White drilled a ball just inside the third-base bag for an RBI double to tie the game at 7-7.