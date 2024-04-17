Governor’s appointments

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the following appointments April 9:

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Gary Sewell, El Dorado. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Erica Woods.

GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION RESIDENCY EXPANSION BOARD

Andy Davis, Roland. Term expires Feb. 13, 2027. New position.

Amanda Deel, Jonesboro. Term expires Feb. 13, 2027. New position.

ARKANSAS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

R. Vance Lawson, Wynne. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Reappointment.

Chris Gosnell, Magnolia. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Reappointment.

ARKANSAS EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION COMMISSION

Gary Newton, Little Rock. Term expires March 23, 2030. Vacant position.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ARKANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND AND THE ARKANSAS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Jerry Belew, Sherwood. Term expires Jan. 14, 2028. Replaces Samuel Atcherson.

Philip Powell, Little Rock. Term expires Jan. 14, 2025. Vacant position.

Cary Smith, Maumelle. Term expires Jan. 14, 2029. Replaces Philip Garner.

ARKANSAS MOTOR VEHICLE COMMISSION

Jerel Saeler, Fordyce. Term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Replaces Duane Neal.

Michael Johnson, Russellville. Term expires Jan. 14, 2030. Replaces Rick Whitten.

STATE BOARD OF EMBALMERS, FUNERAL DIRECTORS, CEMETERIES AND BURIAL SERVICES

Billy Curl, Blytheville. Term expires July 1, 2028. Reappointment.

James Smithson, Springdale. Term expires July 1, 2028. Reappointment.

Keith Hollowell, Sherwood. Term expires July 1, 2026. Replaces Stephanie Neipling.

ARKANSAS GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS BOARD

Gerald Black, Malvern. Term expires Aug. 1, 2027. Replaces Rusty McMillon.

Randee Reid, Amity. Term expires Aug. 1, 2027. Replaces Darrell Allen.

Hannah Towell, Jonesboro. Term expires Aug. 1, 2027. Replaces Rachel Rush.

ARKANSAS STATE COUNCIL FOR THE INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR ADULT SUPERVISION

Sheriff David West, Wynne. To serve at the will of the governor. New position.

Cortney Kennedy, Conway. To serve at the will of the governor. Replaces Susan Bradshaw.

Marty Sullivan, Little Rock. To serve at the will of the governor. Vacant position.

Arkansas Council for Military Children

Jessica Saum, Sherwood. Term expires Aug. 1, 2026. Vacant position.

LEGISLATIVE RECIDIVISM TASK FORCE

Dan Shue, Fort Smith. Term expires Dec. 31, 2024. Replaces Nathan Smith.