‘Love, Tito’s’ and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance seek volunteers on Friday to continue Broadway Community Garden expansion

Two organizations are seeking volunteers who can help continue the expansion of the Broadway Community Garden at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Friday.

The two groups -- "Love, Tito's," the philanthropic heart of Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, a nonprofit organization that serves as a statewide voice in advancing solutions to hunger through food assistance and education -- need volunteers to work one of two shifts Friday.

The first shift is from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. The second shift is from 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

The Broadway Community Garden is at 1605 S. Broadway St., Little Rock.

The volunteers will build on the first phase that began in October 2023. The work will include planting and mulching blueberry bushes and fruit trees; building compost bins, food wall planters, fences and picnic tables; and installing a trellis system and irrigation.

During phase one of the project, volunteers from Arkansas Hunger Relief and Tito's cleared the lower level and upper levels of the garden, installed gates and built a raised gardening bed.

The Love, Tito's Block to Block community garden and farm program seeks to provide fresh and healthy food to communities by working with local nonprofit organizations and volunteers to create green spaces, such as community gardens and farms, that nurture neighborhoods and make fresh food more accessible. The program began in 2019 in three cities and has since expanded to more than 35 cities across the country.

More information is available on Instagram at @arhungeralliance and on Facebook at @ARHungerAlliance. The Arkansas Hunger Relief organization phone number is (501) 399-9999.