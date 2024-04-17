Bank OZK to release

its 1Q results today

Bank OZK of Little Rock is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 earnings today after the market closes. The company also will issue management comments highlighting key financial metrics simultaneously with the quarterly report.

Executive management also is scheduled to hold a conference call with the investment community at 9 a.m. Thursday. Registration is available through the bank's investor relations site, ir.ozk.com. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Zacks Investment Research reports industry analysts are expecting the bank to achieve $1.44 in earnings per share.

OZK is a regional bank with about 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and has $34.24 billion in total assets.

-- Andrew Moreau

Airfare average up

at LR, NWA airports

Average airfare for domestic flights from airports in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas last year were $451.41 and $492.34, respectively, up from $436.09 and $483.73, in 2022, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The average price for flights in 2019 from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field was $416.44 and $485.03 at Northwest Arkansas National.

The national average domestic airfare was $382 in 2023, up from $378 in 2022, down 3.1% when adjusted for inflation. Data looked at round trips and one-way trips based on 10% of tickets sold. Baggage fees and other fees were not included.

Clinton National was the nation's 93rd busiest passenger airport in 2023 and Northwest Arkansas the 99th. Fort Smith Regional Airport ranked 251st with an average airfare of $678.22, Texarkana Regional Airport 265th and $540.84, South Arkansas Regional Airport at Goodwin Field in El Dorado and Boone County Regional Airport in Harrison tied for 420th at $584.02 and $491.25, respectively, and Jonesboro Municipal Airport 434th and $355.

The average 2023 fare from Memphis International Airport was $396.54, and from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was $421.22.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Gain of 6.07 pushes

index over 900 mark

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 900.75, up 6.07 points.

"Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell caught some attention [Tuesday] stating that 'that it may take longer to feel confident enough to start lowering rates.' as stocks closed flat on Tuesday and we look forward to a heavy week of earnings announcements," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.