Rogers middle school principal earns statewide award





ROGERS -- The principal of Elmwood Middle School is the Arkansas Association of Middle Level Administrators' principal of the year.

Molly Davis has been Elmwood's principal for eight years. She was presented the principal of the year award at her school Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.

The award is given each year to an Arkansas middle level principal who has contributed to a positive and motivating environment for others and has exhibited exceptional leadership skills, according to the release.

Davis, the release states, "has focused on building a positive and collaborative culture centered on the shared belief that all students can learn."

Elmwood, under Davis' guidance, has embraced the concept of professional learning communities. This commitment to collaborative learning has become a cornerstone of Elmwood's approach, contributing to the school's success, according to the release.

Elmwood had an enrollment of 1,026 students as of Oct. 1, according to state data.



