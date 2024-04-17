State budget panel OKs school funds request





The Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday gave final approval to the state Department of Education’s request for $65.8 million in state restricted reserve funds for the state’s share of public school building construction and major renovation projects.

The Joint Budget Committee’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended on Tuesday that the Joint Budget Committee approve the request.

Greg Rogers, chief financial officer for the state Department of Education, said the department requested $65.8 million from the restricted reserve fund’s education facilities set-aside under Act 561 of 2023 for the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Facilities Partnership Program. The program is a partnership between the state and public school districts to share the cost of school facilities construction and major renovations, he said in a letter to state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Jim Hudson.

The state Department of Education previously received approval to receive $83 million out of the restricted reserve fund’s education facilities set-aside of $500 million, and the Joint Budget Committee’s approval of the request for $65.8 million will leave a balance of $351 million in the set-aside fund.



