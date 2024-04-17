BASKETBALL

UK commit Richmond reopens recruitment

Kentucky forward commitment Billy Richmond has reopened his recruitment.

Richmond, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Camden, N.J., picked the Wildcats over Memphis, Alabama and LSU in December with John Calipari as the Kentucky coach.

Calipari was officially introduced as Arkansas' new head coach on April 10.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Richmond averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing for the N.J. Scholars on the Nike EYBL circuit last year while shooting 60% from two-point range.

His father played for Calipari at Memphis in 2003 and 2004.

Five of the six members of the Kentucky 2024 class have now reopened this recruitment. Only guard signee Travis Perry of Eddyville, Ky., remains in the Wildcat's 2024 class.

BASEBALL

UCA, UALR matchup postponed

The University of Central Arkansas announced that its Tuesday night game against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock was postponed one day.

The game will be played 6 p.m. today at Bear Stadium in Conway.

This is the first of two scheduled games between the Bears (13-21) and the Trojans (19-16). They will meet again on May 14 in Little Rock.

ASU's game vs. Ole Miss canceled

Due to inclement weather, Arkansas State's game against Ole Miss scheduled for Tuesday in Jonesboro was canceled.

Tickets for the game can be exchanged for the Red Wolves' last Tuesday home game of the season against Memphis on May 7, according to a news release. Arkansas State (17-20) is scheduled to begin a three-game home series against Sun Belt foe Appalachian State at 6 p.m. Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

SEC honor for Brown

University of Arkansas sprinter Kaylyn Brown was named SEC Freshman Runner of the Week after she won the 400 meters in a world-leading time of 49.95 seconds last weekend at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Fla.

Brown ran in lane 9, so the rest of field was behind her on a staggered start. The best-ever performance in lane 9 for the 400 meters is a 49.65 by American Alyson Felix for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.

Brown's time ranks second on Arkansas' all-time list behind Britton Wilson's collegiate record 49.13 set in 2023.

Brown also ran a personal-best 22.77 in the 200 at the Tom Jones Invitational and ran legs on Arkansas' 1,600 relay, which won in a collegiate-leading time of 3:26.10, and on the 400 relay, which had the second-fastest collegiate time of 43.13 behind LSU's 43.05.

GOLF

UALR women win OVC title

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock women's team led wire to wire in claming the Ohio Valley Conference Championship title on Tuesday in Tunica, Miss.

The Trojans finished with a 47-over 911 total as a team, which was eight shots better than defending champion Morehead State. Tennessee Tech finished third, followed by Lindenwood and Western Illinois.

Anna Dawson claimied medalist honors after shooting rounds of 72-75-78 to finish at 7-over 223. Dawson was named the conference's Player of the Year after the round, becoming the first UALR player to earn the honor. Coach Jenna Birch was named the conference's Coach of the Year, while Elenore Aernouts joined Dawson on the All-Tournament Team.

Arkansas recaptures Governors Cup

The team representing the Arkansas State Golf Association won the 18th annual Governors Cup over the Mississippi Golf Association on Sunday at Granada Golf Club in Hot Springs Village.

The 24-15 victory was Arkansas' fifth in the last six events after Mississippi won in 2023 at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, Miss.

Arkansas opened play Friday with a 7-3 advantage in four-ball. A 6-4 day on Saturday in foursomes upped the lead to 13-7 going into Sunday's singles where Arkansas finished off the event winning 11 of 19 matches to recapture the Cup.

Members of the winning team are: Stafford Gray, Beau Glover, Greg Connell, Bobby Baker, Chris Jenkins, Gordy McKeown, Wes McNulty, Bev Hargraves, Craig Hall, Stan Payne, Austin Franks, Terry Kirby, Tyler Reynolds, Mitchell Ford, Adam Mote, Ryan Spurlock, Christian Woods, Wil Bradshaw, Nate Alberius and Brent Cook.

Harding men win in Cabot

The Harding University men's team shot a 3-under 285 on Tuesday, finishing with a 22-under 842 total to win the Natural State Golf Classic at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Cabot.

Southern Arkansas University finished second with a 12-under 852 total after shooting a 7-under 281 for Tuesday's low team total. Arkansas Tech University (7-over 871) finished third, followed by the University of Arkansas-Monticello (877) and Southeastern Oklahoma State (894).

Southeastern's Dalton McGinnis moved up three spot on the individual leaderboard to finish with medalist honors after shooting a 3-under 69 Tuesday for an 8-under 208 total, one shot better than Jackson Cole of Arkansas Tech and the Harding duo of Leo Maciejek and Sam Tandy. SAU's Connor Harrington (6-under 210) finished in fifth place individually after shooting a 4-under 68, while UAM's Owen Page shot a 3-under 69 to finish in sixth place with a 5-under 211 total.

UCA women place 8th at ASUN Championship

The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team came in eighth overall at the ASUN Championship on Tuesday in Huntsville, Ala., after shooting 31-over for the tournament, 31 strokes behind Kennesaw State, which won by two strokes.

UCA was paced by junior Madison Holmes. The Paragould native finished the tournament in a five-way tie for ninth place at 2-over 218.

Lipscomb's Lauren Thompson won the individual race with an 11-over 205.

Freshman Gudrun Thorsteinsdottir had the second-lowest score for the Bears with a 6-over 222.

SOFTBALL

Herron earns weekly SEC honor

Sophomore pitcher Robyn Herron was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week after leading the 14th-ranked Arkansas softball team to a series win at South Carolina last weekend.

The left-hander went 2-0 and did not allow an earned run as the Razorbacks claimed a big road series at No. 25 South Carolina. In 12 1/3 innings, Herron allowed just 7 hits and struck out 12 in a pair of dominant performances in the circle.

Herron, who earlier this season pitched just the second perfect game in program history, allowed just one extra-base hit and held the Gamecocks to a .163 batting average in her appearances to earn her eighth and ninth wins of the season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services