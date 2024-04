Blytheville, circa 1955: The Delta Queen was for a time the only overnight steamboat plying the Mississippi River. It was constructed in 1926 and saw decades of service. Out of compliance with modern safety codes, it was docked. The last report says the 285-foot vessel was berthed in Houma, La., its future uncertain.

Blytheville, circa 1955: The Delta Queen was for a time the only overnight steamboat plying the Mississippi River. It was constructed in 1926 and saw decades of service. Out of compliance with modern safety codes, it was docked. The last report says the 285-foot vessel was berthed in Houma, La., its future uncertain. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203