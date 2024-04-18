Jefferson charged for 2023 violation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson presented himself to Fayetteville Police on Wednesday as he works to process a misdemeanor moving violation he received nearly one year ago for allegedly driving 113 mph prior to transferring to the University of Central Florida this winter.

UCF Coach Gus Malzahn, the former Arkansas high school coach and UA offensive coordinator, said in a statement he was aware of Jefferson's situation in Northwest Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police public information officer Cindy Murphy, Jefferson was cited on May 18, 2023, for driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger 113 mph in a 70-mph zone on southbound Interstate 49 in Washington County. The citation, given at 11:20 p.m. that night, was for speeding more than 15 mph over the limit and for reckless driving.

Jefferson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday and released without bail at 2:34 p.m., according to the detention center records.

The Rivals site that covers UCF reported Jefferson stayed in communication with law enforcement officials in Northwest Arkansas and with UCF personnel and had arranged to return to Fayetteville to begin clearing it up after the Golden Knights' spring football game, which was played Friday.

Malzahn released a statement that read, "I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival at UCF. Since KJ has been here, he's been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program.

UCF's Rivals site also reported the arrest will not impact Jefferson's status with the Golden Knights.

Jefferson passed for 271 yards and two touchdowns to lead his 'Nauts side to a 26-7 win over the Knights in UCF's spring game last Friday.

Jefferson broke a handful of Arkansas career records in his 44 games, including 7,911 passing yards, 88 combined passing and rushing touchdowns, and 67 touchdown passes.

The 6-3 native of Sardis, Miss., who was one of only two three-time captains at Arkansas, completed 626 of 962 passes (65.1%) for 7,911 yards with 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with the Razorbacks. He also had 523 rushing attempts for 1,876 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Jefferson played at around 250 pounds for the Razorbacks as a senior and his booking information Wednesday listed him at 266 pounds.