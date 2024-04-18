Nine people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Josiah Cranmore, 20, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Cranmore was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Zachary Brown, 40, of 1809 Ora Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender. Brown was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Noah Parker, 21, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with commercial burglary, theft of property and first-degree criminal mischief. Parker was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Jordan Young, 18, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with terroristic threatening. Young was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Reece Henderson, 21, of 2994 N. Rutile Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Henderson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Gravette

Jonathan Llanas, 28, of 206 Fifth Ave. S.W. in Gravette, was arrested Monday in connection with computer child pornography, video voyeurism, domestic battering and intimidating a witness. Llanas was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Brandon Williams, 45, of 411 N. Mock St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree domestic battery, second-degree battery, terroristic threatening and possessing instruments of crime. Williams was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Thomas Dodson, 24, of 3734 Friendship Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with terroristic threatening and third-degree assault on a family or household member. Dodson was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Dwayne Schwartz, 53, of 1541 E. Black Oak Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Schwartz was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.