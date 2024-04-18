100 years ago

April 18, 1924

As The Gazette has said on several occasions the matter of the migration of the negro from the South should be handled by negro leaders. The employers of negro labor in the South have done as much as they can do, so far as advice and argument are concerned, and of course no obstacles can or should be laced in the way of those negroes who desire to migrate. But the negro leaders, who want to serve the best interests of the members of their race should give those who are minded to leave their homes in the South information that will be of value to them...

50 years ago

April 18, 1974

BENTON -- David H. Pryor opened his campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination here Wednesday night with "one obligation and only one promise -- to listen to you, to serve you, each of you, with equal fairness and equal concern." Speaking to supporters at the Benton Holiday Inn, Pryor said he had spent the last 30 days making plans, laying ground work and opening and staffing his headquarters for the primary battle ahead, for which, he added, he was ready.

25 years ago

April 28, 1999

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's late in the evening and a teacher calls Woodland Junior High Principal Mark Shaw at home to tell him she's ill and won't be at school the next day. Shaw picks up the telephone to begin finding a substitute, knowing it could take him several hours to locate an available person. "I may have to call through 60 or 70 names just to get five people," he said. But these days it takes only one call -- to a staffing agency. Shaw jokes that his wife and children are delighted that his after-hours calling duties are over -- for the rest of the school year, at least. Right after spring break, the Fayetteville School District started a pilot program with StaffMark Office Staffing. Only four schools -- Woodland and Ramay junior highs and Vandergriff and Bates elementary schools -- are part of the tryout. These schools must use StaffMark exclusively to provide substitutes for absent certified teachers.

10 years ago

April 18, 2014

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has reached an agreement with Washington, D.C.-based Blackboard for the company to market UA's online programs, a news release said. The university offers 29 online programs that include licensure and certificate courses of study, as well as bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs. "Students must know about the university's online programs before they can benefit from them," said Javier Reyes, UA's vice provost for distance education, in a statement released by Blackboard this week. "We trust that Blackboard will provide expert marketing guidance and give us a blueprint for future marketing efforts. Blackboard already provides online educational applications widely used by UA students and faculty.