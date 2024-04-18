Struggling Chicago finally gets the best of KC

CHICAGO -- Gavin Sheets homered, Erick Fedde pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox edged the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday for a doubleheader split that ended a six-game slide.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the opener to put the Royals ahead, and Kansas City went on to win 4-2.

Paul DeJong had a five-hit day, adding two singles in the second game after going 3 for 3 in the first game with a home run, double and walk. The White Sox are off to the worst start in franchise history at 3-15.

"I don't think I've played a doubleheader where we did 30 minutes in-between," DeJong said. "Two full nines, so it was a grinder day, but we got it done in the second game.

"To win a tight game against a team that's kind of beaten us all year, that's special for us."

The doubleheader was scheduled after Tuesday night's game was rained out. The Royals (12-7) are 6-1 against the White Sox this season.

Fedde (1-0) allowed three hits, including two infield singles, over 5 2/3 innings for his first win with Chicago. The 31-year-old right-hander signed with the White Sox in December after pitching in South Korea last season.

Sheets' shot in the sixth off Michael Wacha struck the right-field foul pole and put Chicago ahead 2-0. Dominic Fletcher (Arkansas Razorbacks) drove in Chicago's first run with a single in the fourth.

ANGELS 5, RAYS 4 Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward hit run-scoring singles off struggling closer Pete Fairbanks in the ninth inning and Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay. Fairbanks (0-2) has a 9.00 ERA in 8 games this season with 7 earned runs allowed in 7 innings.

ORIOLES 4, TWINS 2 Cedric Mullins hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Baltimore a victory over Minnesota and a three-game sweep of the Twins.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4 Josh Smith's pinch-hit double in the top of the ninth drove home the winning run and Texas beat Detroit.

RED SOX 2, GUARDIANS 0 Tanner Houck pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts for Boston's first complete-game shutout at Fenway Park in nearly seven years, and the Red Sox beat Cleveland. Houck (3-1) walked none in his first career complete game, which took just 1 hour, 49 minutes.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Aaron Judge broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs and New York rallied to beat Toronto.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 1 Rookie Keaton Winn (1-3) threw six solid innings of one-run ball and San Francisco beat the Marlins to win their first series in Miami since 2016.

METS 9, PIRATES 1 Starling Marte hit his 150th career home run, powering New York to a win over Pittsburgh and a sweep of a three-game series. Marte homered off the railing beyond the left-center field fence to give the Mets a 2-1 lead in the third inning.

NATIONALS 2, DODGERS 0 CJ Abrams homered in the first at-bat of the game and Washington beat Los Angeles to take the series. Nationals starter Jake Irvin (1-1) threw six scoreless innings to get his first win of the season and gave up just four hits.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 6 Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs, including the 250th of his career, Cristopher Sanchez pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep with a victory over Colorado. Trea Turner homered, doubled and singled for the Phillies, who moved a season-best three games over .500. Philadelphia has won 13 of its past 15 games against the Rockies.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, CARDINALS 3 Esteury Ruiz homered for the second time in three games since being recalled from Class AAA, and Oakland beat St. Louis to avoid a three-game sweep. Ruiz drove in two runs, scored twice and stole a base.

BRAVES 5, ASTROS 4 (10) Marcell Ozuna hit his major league-leading eighth home run and Orlando Arcia's RBI single in the 10th inning lifted Atlanta to a win over Houston.

MARINERS 5, REDS 1 Bryce Miller (3-1) and three relievers combined on a one-hitter, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver and Josh Rojas all hit home runs, and Seattle beat Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.