I-55 bridge over Mississippi River will be closed this weekend





The Interstate 55 bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis will be fully closed for three days starting Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The closure will start at 5 a.m. Saturday and continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure will allow construction to continue on the I-55 and Crump interchange, including repair work on the I-55 bridge and removal of overhead sign structures.

The closure includes:

I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.

I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee (Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit).

I-55 southbound ramp will be closed in Tennessee.

Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed in Tennessee.



