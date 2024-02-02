PB City Council members, rivals face off

Editor's note: This is the third of a four-part series.

Pine Bluff City Council candidates participated in the candidate forum held on Tuesday with each saying why voters should give them another term -- or a new term -- in office.

Council member wards up for reelection are Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 2. Each sitting council member in those positions will have an opponent. The event was hosted by Deltaplex Radio and took place in the McGeorge Hall on the SEARK campus.

Ward 1, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Marlette Boales.

Ward 2, Position 1 candidates are incumbent Steven Shaner and Yvonne Denton.

Ward 3, Position 1 candidates include incumbent Glen Brown Sr., Kenneth Gray Sr. and William Fells.

Ward 4, Position 2 candidates are incumbent Bruce Lockett and Mar'Tavius Proctor.

Beginning with Ward 1, each candidate explained what made them the best candidate.

Holcomb, who is in his third term, said he has had many accomplishments in the first ward and seeks to continue his work and make further improvements in the city.

Some of those accomplishments include completing the Carl Redus Jr. Aquatic Center, renovating the Pine Bluff Community Center, formally known as the Merrill Center, the Harbor Oaks Golf Course renovation, and the Sixth and Main Restaurant and Retail District.

He also credited his support in initiatives including the Marriott Hotel, Southeast school's 27 acres of land to be used for affordable housing and Saracen Casino.

"I'm working with council member LaTisha Brunson to get a new grocery store on the east side of town," he said.

Holcomb said he is working with the mayor and City Council to develop the city further. While acknowledging the city's issues and promises to listen to the people, Holcomb said he is also committed to working with everyone to ensure citizens receive the services they need and deserve.

Boales, a Pine Bluff native, said moving away from Pine Bluff and coming back made her realize "This was not the city I grew up in."

"I can't get those things back but I think that I'll be a good representation of the voice of the city," she said. "I do see all of the issues going on. Nobody's blind and nothing is perfect."

Boales said she would listen and not go against the will of the people.

When it came to reducing crime in the city, Holcomb said the City Council is working with the police department to reduce crime. Holcomb said they need to work with young people to address the root causes of crime.

"People know who is committing the crime but they are fearful of retaliation," he said.

Boales said crime is going to happen but some steps can be taken to curb crime requiring consistent efforts that can only be achieved over time.

According to Boales, crime prevention efforts involve community members, especially children and youth. "Crime prevention starts at home by talking to your children and working with the youth," said Boales.

Boales said she wishes to educate citizens about crime deterrence and preventive measures and says working closely with the police department is a way to reduce crime and promote safety.

She said to improve community relations and youth engagement, the city must build trust and foster a healthy relationship between citizens and the police department.

Addressing the needs of younger people and things to do in the city, Holcomb said he has used his allotted $25,000 for a carnival block party for his ward over the past two years.

"It has been very successful," he said.

"I think that our current administration since I moved here ... I don't see any forums or conversations asking the public or working with the public," said Boales. "Work with the people to find out what do the people want."

Boales said there has been a lack of public forums and conversations to understand community needs and wants and stressed the importance of involving the public in decision-making for entertainment and safety.

Though the city is not directly involved in education and the school district, candidates were asked what could be done to improve that field.

"We must continue to work with our education, our school districts on getting our test scores higher," said Holcomb, who said quality education is important.

He also said it is important to encourage students to pursue various career paths, including trade and vocational skills.

Improving education in the community, according to Boales, means partnering with entities to provide tutoring, mentorships and support for families in education.

Boales said the city and nonprofits can collaborate to create environments outside of school for extra support that will help children succeed in high school and beyond.

Holcomb, who is a board member of the Topps program, said that the service provided to school-age children is one of the best in the city and offers after-school tutoring for children.

In conclusion, Holcomb said he has completed various projects, focused on home ownership and bringing a grocery store to the Eastside, while Boales emphasized the need for improved leadership and representation for all citizens, not just certain areas while highlighting her experience in accounting and understanding of low-income families.

Ward 2 candidates, Shaner and Denton, were given the same questions.

Shaner, the current Ward 2 City Council member, is running for his second term and emphasized his record of progress and his commitment to addressing the city's issues.

Shaner said he believes his experience and track record make him the best candidate for the position.

Denton highlighted her local roots and education, saying there was a need for change and better leadership in the city.

Addressing crime, Shaner said he supports programs like the Group Violence Intervention program.

"We have to make sure our youth have something to do," he said. "They have to stay occupied."

Though youth programs do exist, Shaner acknowledged challenges in transportation and funding for these programs.

Denton's plan to enhance safety involves increasing police presence in schools for security and taking advantage of city opportunities. She also said she believes parents should be actively involved in their children's education, as it begins at home.

"Our police do a wonderful job but yet and still we have to look at the safety for our youth and our seniors as well," she said.

Denton said safety measures need to be reviewed, encouraging citizen involvement through Neighborhood Watch meetings and crime reporting.

Addressing the lack of activities for the younger generation in the city, Shaner credits his involvement with Harbor Oaks Golf Club, the Pine Bluff Community Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County.

"We're beginning construction on the soccer and football field at MLK Park; construction at the Family Fun Park is in progress right now," he said.

Denton focused on summer programs and education and recommended getting ideas from the youth to see what they want. She also suggested summer jobs and after-school work programs for youth with a budget allocation for youth job training and interview preparation.

As far as education goes, Shaner said it is crucial for community growth and to attract people to the city. According to Shaner, educational background and progress are important considerations when relocating and as a council member, he will support education initiatives.

"Just like with the Go Forward initiative, we have teachers getting master's degrees," said Shaner. "We did a lot of stuff through another process to get money to do those things and I will continue to support anything that comes across my plate for education."

Denton said being an educator herself, she knows the City Council does not have any control but discussed collaborating with the school board and teachers to improve education by drafting legislation proposing policies for working with schools.

In closing, Shaner highlighted his involvement in the Marriott Courtyard, Detective Kevin Collins Training Center, Streetscape, raises for employees, free dump day, upgrades at the convention center, CARTI Cancer Center, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Jones Dunklin Center and police cameras to name a few.

"I feel like I've got a proven record of progress," he said.

"From the list of things that were said by Mr. Shaner, the council and the mayor all did those things together," said Denton.

Denton said she would promote small businesses and address housing needs in the area.

On Saturday, part four will cover the Ward 3 and 4 candidates.