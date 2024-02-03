Earthquake based in Oklahoma felt in Northwest Arkansas

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake centered in central Oklahoma late Friday was reported to have been felt in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The earthquake hit at 11:24 p.m. Friday with an epicenter in Prague, Okla., just east of Oklahoma City in Lincoln County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The depth was reported as 3 kilometers.

Social media rapidly filled up with reports from Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents who felt the shaking.

Charlotte Brown, deputy emergency management director for Lincoln County, told The Associated Press no injuries were reported and damage appeared to be minimal, mostly items overturned or shaken from shelves inside homes.

“Nothing significant … nothing other than lots of scared people,” Brown said.

Oklahoma’s largest ever recorded earthquake was magnitude 5.8, which hit Sept. 3, 2016, near Pawnee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.







