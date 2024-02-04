Not fade away

Preserve Arkansas, the only statewide nonprofit focusing on preserving Arkansas' architectural and cultural resources, held its annual Arkansas Preservation Awards on Jan. 26. The dinner and program were held in the Still Ballroom of the Robinson Center.

Guests were welcomed by executive director Rachel Patton. Nate Coulter served as emcee and board president Suzzette Shaw Goldmon introduced the awards program.

The Historic Washington Foundation received the 2023 Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement. Also awarded were: W.L. Cook Award for Excellence in Heritage Preservation to Eureka Springs Community Center Foundation for the Eureka Springs Community Center project; Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation to Martin Hall at Hendrix College in Conway; Excellence in Preservation through Restoration of the Willhaf House in Van Buren.

Other awards included Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education, the Ritter-McDonald Cabin on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum in Springdale; Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication for "Cy Sutherland: Architect, Educator, Preservationist" by Andrea Cantrell; Excellence in Personal Projects to Wallace Stone of Hot Springs for Judge Glover's Hideout in Malvern; Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse, Benton Federal Building in Benton owned by Jonathan and Devan Hope; and Outstanding Service in Neighborhood Preservation to Angela and Bobby Mathews and Lynn Boyd of Little Rock for the Chester Nests project.

