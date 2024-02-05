Plan submitted for unspent money belonging to school districts

Use of unspent $1.45M from closing academy sent in proposal to judge

Today at 4:31 a.m.

by Cynthia Howell

At top, the Pulaski County Special School District's Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School on East Dixon Road is shown in a July 28, 2020 file photo. At bottom, members of the Jacksonville/North Pulaski County School Board look at the drop-off area outside the then-new Jacksonville Elementary School during a tour in a Dec. 14, 2021 file photo. (Top, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal; bottom, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

The Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are proposing an 80/20 split of unspent money from the soon-to-end Dr. Charles W. Donaldson Scholars Academy at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Attorneys