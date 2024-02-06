Marriages

Luis Garcia, 37, and Rosalinda Gomez Funes, 40, both of Mabelvale.

Jerral Brantley, 32, and Erin Noble, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Cody Fortner, 31, and Jennifer Agee, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Butch Meister, 41, and Crystal Blackburn, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Eliajah Miller, 49, of Little Rock and Temeaker Lewis-Smith, 45, of Maumelle.

James Bradley, 66, and Wendy Jones, 59, both of Jacksonville.

Filemon Frias, 33, and Amanda Walker, 35, both of Alexander.

Lashawna Bradley, 43, and Antonyo Donson, 35, both of Little Rock.

Hieu Tran, 40, of Sherwood and Linda Huang, 46, of Bryant.

William Purdie, 28, and Simone White, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Spencer Smith, 24, and Anna Holland, 24, both of Little Rock.

Colton Rogers, 35, and Brittany Burke, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Nestor Cuculista, 48, and Jacqueline Castillo Monterrozo, 34, both of Carlisle.

Jacob Musselwhite-Branch, 25, and Auraijaia Russell, 25, both Jacksonville.

Marshall Shemwell, 20, and Kaitlyn Mena, 19, both of North Little Rock.

Bryant Woods, 43, and Elizabeth Blakely, 41, both of Maumelle.

Johana Castro, 22, of Cabot and Jose Lopez, 22, of Hensley.

Jeffery Graham, 31, and Katlyn Allen, 32, both of Little Rock.

Michiru Forbess, 27, of Benton and Alyssa Cooley, 23, of Little Rock.

Daniel Burrus, 48, of Benton and Dee Anne Chadwick, 56, of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

24-311. William Peacock v. Tarah Peacock.

24-312. Wendell Shaw v. Heather Shaw.

24-314. Jocoby Carter v. Latoya Carter.

24-316. Donald Bone v. Tamika Hicks.

24-317. Diana Richardson v. Eldridge Cruise.

24-319. Phillip Krupp v. Sarah Krupp.

24-329. Laquishia Robinson v. Kerry Robinson.

24-322. Mindy Mason v. Robert Mason.

24-323. Patric Coggin v. Sara Stigler.

24-324. Chad Moorman v. Rachel Moorman.

24-325. Megan Bailey v. William Bailey.

24-326. Mariah Courtney v. Lance White.

24-327. Davesha Hennigh v. Brandon Hennigh.

24-331. Yulonda James v. Albert James Jr.

24-332. Patrick Carruth v. Stacy Carruth.

24-333. Karie Montague v. Courtney Montague.

GRANTED

22-4270. Stephen Kirchner v. Meaggie Kirchner.

23-4370. Angela Kyle v. Josh Kyle.