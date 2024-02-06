Mayflower police arrest 14-year-old after threat to middle school

The Mayflower Police Department arrested a teenager in connection to a threat made to Mayflower Middle School, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Police were informed about "a possible threat of violence" late Monday, the department said in a Facebook post about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The nature of the threat was not released.

Detectives arrested a 14-year-old about 5 a.m. Tuesday, the post said. The student's name or whether he was associated with the school was not released. Authorities said no other information would be provided while the investigation continues.

"There is no current active threat to students or staff at Mayflower School District," the post said.

Police said that students and parents should not be alarmed by an increased police presence around the Mayflower middle and high school on Tuesday.