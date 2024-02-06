Springdale council considering pilot program for electric bike and scooter system

Maddi Douglass rides a Spin scooter Monday on the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. The Springdale City Council is considering a proposal to set up Spin bikes and scooters in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger) SPRINGDALE -- Springdale residents may soon have an alternative way to get around town if the City Council approves a pilot program to allow electric bikes and scooters to operate in the city.The Already a subscriber? Log in!