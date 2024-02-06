‘The only thing I could do was pray,’ witness at Cash’s murder trial testifies about his interaction with dying officer

BENTONVILLE -- A Pea Ridge man testified he prayed over Kevin Apple after witnessing a Jeep dragging him to his death.

Tony Young was a witness Tuesday morning at Shawna Cash's capital murder trial.

Cash, 25, of Pine Bluff, is charged with capital murder, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental operations. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Cash is accused of killing Apple, a Pea Ridge police officer, in 2021.

Apple and Brian Stamps, then a Pea Ridge police officer, heard a dispatch about 11:30 a.m. June 26, 2021, to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Stamps stopped his patrol vehicle behind the Jeep, and Apple stopped his car in front of the Jeep.

Young testified he was going to get a drink from the store that morning when he saw the police cars blocking in the Jeep.

He told jurors he saw the Jeep ram into Stamp's car and he then heard the officers yelling for the person to stop. The officers had their guns out, and Young said he saw Apple in front of the Jeep, telling them to stop and not to do anything.

"A few seconds later the Jeep took off like a dart," Young said. "It was really quick."

He said when the Jeep hit the curb Apple's body was dislodged from under the vehicle.

Young said he remembered hearing gunshots and then running behind Stamps as he went to Apple's aid.

"I didn't know what I was going to do," Young said. "You got to help."

Young said he remembers the look of terror, fear and uncertainty on Stamp's face.

Young said he kneeled down to Apple and started praying for him. He said he saw Apple's injuries and it was apparent there wasn't a whole lot of time for him.

"The only thing I could do is pray in the name of Jesus for him," Young said.

He told jurors another woman came in and took one of Apple's hands and told him he's not alone.

"Thank God, she was there," Young said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Robinson asked Young about the time frame.

"It almost seemed like an eternity, but it was only a few seconds," Young replied.

The jury heard from a second witness who saw the incident at the White Oak Station.

Jerry Everhart said he followed the Jeep. He called 911 and provided the directions of the fleeing vehicle. Prosecutors played the 911 call.

Everhart testified he saw the passenger in the Jeep raise his hands before the vehicle dragged Apple. He said he saw Apple's body dislodged from underneath the vehicle. He said the Jeep never slowed down.

Everhart was with his father and two daughters and he decided to try following the Jeep. He ended his pursuit after a dispatcher advised him to do so, saying there were officers in the area.

Prosecutors also showed different videos of the incident at the convenience store, and they played a second 911 call of another person following the Jeep and providing the directions it was traveling.