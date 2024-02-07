Kelly Fad, the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society's general curator, said a Hoffman's two-toed sloth recently born at the Florida facility doesn't have a name yet as it will take several weeks for experts to "really be able to know for certain what the gender is before we start with the naming process."

Philip Buyno, 73, of Prophetstown, Ill., was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $327,547 in restitution for driving a car into an abortion clinic and trying to set the building on fire, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Keheliya Rambukwella, Sri Lanka's environment minister, resigned after he was ordered held for investigation into claims that he was involved in the procurement of counterfeit intravenous human immunoglobulin, which is used to help fight infections and cancer.

Brandon Novak, a 35-year-old professional bowler of Chillicothe, Ohio, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on a warrant stemming from a secret indictment while competing at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Joshua Schulte, 35, a computer engineer who worked for the CIA for six years, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for stealing more than two dozen groups of classified documents from the agency that were then posted to WikiLeaks.

Gary Maynard, 49, a former criminal justice instructor at Santa Clara University, admitted to setting four fires in summer 2021, when California firefighters were already battling the Dixie fire.

William O'Connell, 24, a behavior technician at Parker-Varney Elementary School in Manchester, N.H., was charged with assaulting a 7-year-old girl, who wasn't injured, and a 7-year-old boy, who incurred facial injuries from being thrown to the ground.

Miguel Andrade, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and carjacking in the death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams, superintendent of the Metro District of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Jack Hemmings, 102, an ex-squadron leader with Britain's Royal Air Forces, said it was "absolutely delightful" to fly a World War II era Spitfire plane to raise money for Mission Aviation Fellowship, a humanitarian air service he helped launch after WWII.