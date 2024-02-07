Jacksonville police search for person of interest in connection with homicide

The Jacksonville police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the city Monday.

A news release from the department states that police are searching for Lesly Moreno, a 20-year-old white female, who is approximately 5'2" and 130 pounds.

Moreno is wanted in connection with the murder of Julio Cesar Diego-Lopez, 65, and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

According to the release, officers found Diego-Lopez dead inside his residence from an apparent gunshot wound, after the officers responded to a shots fired call on Monday in the 7000 block of South Highway 161.

Police have asked that those with information about Moreno's whereabouts to call (501) 985-2802.