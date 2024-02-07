Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

After a long run on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," musician, actress and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss has decided to step away from the Bravo reality show. "I decided I'm not coming back this year," Burruss told Variety magazine's Marc Malkin on the Grammys red carpet. A source told People magazine she was offered a contract for a 16th season, but she declined. Burruss has been a key figure on the show since arriving Season 2. Already a musician with Xscape and successful Grammy-winning songwriter, she was able to leverage her reality show fame into a variety of ventures. She met her husband, Todd Tucker, courtesy of the show and landed acting gigs and other reality show appearances. She had two children with Tucker while the show was on: son Ace Wells, 7, and daughter Blaze, 3. The show's delay in putting together the newest season after its lowest-rated season ever contributed to her decision to leave. "It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Burruss, 47, told Variety. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

Marilyn Manson, who was sentenced to community service for blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, recently completed his time at an organization that provides meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, according to court paperwork. The rocker, 55, spent 20 hours last month at the Windsor Club of Glendale, a California nonprofit that provides meeting locations for Alcoholics Anonymous and families of alcoholics to "achieve a more meaningful life through recovery," according to the group's website. A certificate of completion was filed by the Assistance League of Los Angeles with a New Hampshire court Jan. 30. Manson had to file proof of his service by Sunday. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, pleaded no contest in September to the misdemeanor charge in Laconia, about 30 miles north of Concord, the state capital. Manson also was fined. He needs to remain arrest-free and notify local police of any New Hampshire performances for two years. Prosecutor Andrew Livernois had said it was his first offense and he had no prior record.