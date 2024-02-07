State Police traffic stops yield nearly 340 pounds of marijuana, other drugs





Three traffic stops in less than four hours Monday by the Arkansas State Police netted various illegal drugs, including almost 340 pounds of marijuana, the agency announced Wednesday.

Two of the stops occurred in Central Arkansas while the third happened in East Arkansas.

Paul Magda, 70, of New Jersey, was arrested after he was stopped on Interstate 40 at approximately 4:14 p.m and was found with 240 pounds of marijuana.

Magda was taken to the Pulaski County jail on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor for following another car too closely.

Magda has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

The next stop took place almost 30 minutes later on U.S 165 in Lonoke County.

Gregory Stewart, 56, of England, Ark., was found with 32 grams of crack cocaine, two fentanyl pills, 25 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana and a firearm.

Stewart was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a schedule I or II substance with the purpose to deliver.

According to online court records, Stewart was also charged with misdemeanors for driving 15 mph over the speed limit and having an open container of alcohol in his car.

Stewart has been involved in nine felony cases dating back to 1993.

The most recent was in 2020 when he was originally charged with battery and illegal possession of a gun in Lonoke County. But, in 2021, the prosecutor dropped charges after the victim recanted her original statement.

The last traffic stop by the state police happened around 7:40 p.m. on Interstate 40 near mile marker 189 in Prairie County.

Lawrence Allende, 51, of California, was arrested after he was found with 100 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

He was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance.

"We are obviously pleased when we can prevent hundreds of pounds of dangerous drugs and weapons from entering our communities because even small amounts of illegal drugs have the potential to destroy Arkansas families," said Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar in a press release. "These seizures are a testament to ASP's unwavering commitment to keeping Arkansas safe for law-abiding citizens."



