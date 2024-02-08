Stuart Wells, executive director of the Bird Alliance of Oregon formerly named Portland Audubon, said the organization's adopting a new name to distance itself from artist and slaveholder John Audubon "is one of many steps in our years-long equity journey to create a more welcoming place."

Larry Reed, a 29-year-old accused of fatally shooting three people at an Arlington, Texas, apartment, was arrested on capital murder charges in Greenville, Miss., authorities said.

Stephen Miller, 85, a former physician of Tuscon, Ariz., accused of helping a woman kill herself in a Kingston, N.Y., hotel room, was charged with two counts of assault and a count of second-degree manslaughter under a provision that allows the charge for intentionally causing or aiding another person's suicide.

Robert Spano, 62, who serves as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in Texas, will become music director designate effective immediately at the Washington National Opera and begin a three-year term in 2025, the company announced.

Nir Meir, 48, the former managing principal of HFZ Capital Group in New York facing several lawsuits for his involvement in the real estate firm's collapse, was arrested in Miami on an out-of-state warrant and charged with grand larceny and tax fraud, authorities said.

Matthew Hebert, 44, of Chadds Ford, Pa., faces up to four years in federal prison after he was charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium during an NFL playoff game, the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Maryland announced.

Masataka Shirayanagi, an official in Rausu, Japan, said authorities believe a pod of about a dozen killer whales trapped in drift ice off the northern main island of Hokkaido "were able to escape safely."

Zachariah Boulton, a 38-year-old truck driver of Villa Rica, Ga., was sentenced to two years on probation and $1,000 in fines and restitution for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Al Nienhuis, sheriff of Hernando County, Fla., said construction workers "found what was believed to be a World War II era, 1,000-pound bomb" near Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, which was later identified as an "M-65 ordnance."